Korean-language dailies

-- Sangsan High School maintains autonomous private high school status following education ministry's rejection (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Sangsan High School retains autonomous private high school status after North Jeolla education office's decision found unlawful (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un unleashes heavy criticism, directly targeting President Moon (Donga llbo)

-- Sangsan High School survives as it maintains autonomous private high school status (Segye Times)

-- Kim Jong-un's 'threat of force' aimed at President Moon (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 1st class of autonomous private high schools survive, 2nd class don't, part of 'incomplete life' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't favors Sangsan High School, normalization of public education takes hit (Hankyoreh)

-- There's no 'shield' to block North Korea's Iskander (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Signs of recession looming as yield on 10-year state bond higher than 20-year Treasury (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 3 battery companies on alert as countdown to Japan's 2nd retaliation starts (Korea Economic Daily)

