Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 July 26, 2019
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/24 Rain 90
Incheon 27/24 Rain 90
Suwon 28/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 29/25 Rain 90
Daejeon 29/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 90
Gangneung 30/26 Rain 90
Jeonju 30/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0
Daegu 32/26 Sunny 60
Busan 29/25 Rain 30
(END)
