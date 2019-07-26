Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 July 26, 2019

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/24 Rain 90

Incheon 27/24 Rain 90

Suwon 28/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 29/25 Rain 90

Daejeon 29/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 90

Gangneung 30/26 Rain 90

Jeonju 30/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/25 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 0

Daegu 32/26 Sunny 60

Busan 29/25 Rain 30

(END)

