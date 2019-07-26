Seoul stocks open lower on Wall Street losses
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Friday due to overnight falls on Wall Street and downbeat corporate earnings here.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 11.82 points, or 0.57 percent, to reach 2,062.66 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The market started lower after Wall Street slipped from record highs on Thursday on tepid quarterly results and European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's less dovish comment on monetary policy.
Investors remained cautious as corporate earnings reports rolled in amid concerns over trade uncertainty with Japan and a weak growth outlook for the export-oriented South Korean economy.
Tech shares were down, weighing on the broader market.
Market kingpin Samsung decreased 1.17 percent, and chip giant SK hynix lost 1.39 percent.
LG Household & Health Care, the nation's No. 2 cosmetics maker, sank 3.66 percent despite strong quarterly results as analysts expected it to grow at a slower pace.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2 won from the previous session's close.
