(Gwangju Swimming) Closing ceremony to feature wonders of Korean four seasons

Members of the Gwangju City Ballet and other artists born in the city or living in the southwestern province will take part in the performance. The spring scene will feature Nam Mi-sun, a famous "haeseum" (two-stringed fiddle) player who was born in Gwangju in 1980, while Lee So-yeon, who will appear in the fall scene, is a member of the National Changgeuk Co. of Korea and starred in the musical "Seopyeonje." Two children who will perform in the spring and summer scenes were selected through an audition.