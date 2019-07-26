Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, July 26

All Headlines 10:23 July 26, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on North Korea's ballistic missile launches

-- Moon to hold luncheon with Buddhist leaders

Economy & Finance

-- Earnings reports from SK Innovation, Samsung Heavy Industries and others

-- Follow-up stories on trade row between S. Korea and Japan
(END)

