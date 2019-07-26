Imported commercial car sales plunge 31 pct in June
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea plunged 31 percent last month from a year earlier as demand fell further amid an economic slowdown, a trade association said Friday.
The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 277 units in June from 399 the previous year, according to the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA).
In the January-June period, imported commercial car sales declined 14 percent to 2,024 autos from 2,364 in the same period of 2018, it said.
The monthly sales data do not include figures for dump trucks as KAIDA only began to add those numbers to its commercial car sales results in January.
Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large percentage of the domestic commercial vehicle market, but their exact market share has not been released.
The five major imported commercial car brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(Gwangju Swimmer) U.S. swimmer takes jab at Chinese star under doping allegations
-
4
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
5
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
-
2
(8th LD) N. Korea fires 2 new short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion