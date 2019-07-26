Trump says N. Korea hasn't tested missiles other than 'smaller ones'
WASHINGTON, July 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that North Korea hasn't tested missiles other than "smaller ones," a day after the regime launched two short-range ballistic missiles.
Trump made the remark in an interview with Fox News, insisting that he gets along "very well" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"They haven't done nuclear testing. They really haven't tested missiles other than you know smaller ones, which is something that lots test," he said in his first remarks on the missile launches since they took place early Thursday (Seoul time).
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
