(Gwangju Swimmer) Olympic champion Schooling not dwelling on negatives in 'huge transition year'
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The 2016 Olympic swimming champion Joseph Schooling has gone from living by himself in Texas as a college kid to moving back in with his parents in his native Singapore in 2019. That seemingly harmless move back home has proven to be quite the change for the 24-year-old.
"It's awesome, for sure, to be living with mom and dad," Schooling said with a laugh after his 100m butterfly preliminary at the FINA World Championships on Friday. "But it's been a huge transition year for me, going back to Singapore."
Schooling's struggles in the pool in Gwangju are no laughing matter. He finished tied for 24th in the 100m fly heats with a time of 52.93, with only the top 16 moving on to the semifinals. Earlier in the competition, Schooling also missed the cut in the 50m butterfly, finishing 20th in 23.73. Schooling also competed in the men's 4x100m freestyle relay preliminary, where Singapore placed 18th.
This is clearly not the same swimmer who stunned Michael Phelps to capture the 2016 Olympic gold in the 100m fly, with an Olympic record time of 50.39. Phelps was going for his fourth straight gold medal there, but Schooling came out of the blue to give Singapore its first Olympic title.
Schooling has won bronze in the 100m butterfly at each of the previous world championships but will have to wait another two years to try to add to that tally.
"The last four months, I've been put through a lot of things I've never been put through before," the 24-year-old said. "It's just a transition period and a learning curve."
Schooling, who graduated from the University of Texas, said he also has new coaches. Competing amid all those changes was "a huge reality check" of what he needs to do moving forward, Schooling added.
And these changes were a conscious decision on his part to get his career going again.
"I felt like I needed something new. It was something that I needed to do if I wanted to keep swimming longer," he said. "I felt like I was going through the motions on a daily basis. I needed a new sensory shock."
Schooling said going back to Singapore has brought extra pressure, with people expecting bigger things out of their national hero after his monumental Olympic gold medal.
"I've had more sleepless nights (this year) than I can count through my whole life," Schooling said. "There have been a lot of negatives and few positives, but I'm not going to dwell on the negatives heading into (the Tokyo Olympics), which is the big goal next year."
