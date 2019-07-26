N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The short-range missiles that North Korea test-fired this week were a new type of ballistic ones similar to Russia's Iskander, the military authorities here said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan, and both flew around 600 kilometers, according to an officer at the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
They were initially presumed to have flown 430 km and 690 km, respectively, but "The military had this updated data based upon the analysis conducted jointly by the South Korean and the U.S. intelligence authorities," he added.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
