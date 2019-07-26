Seoul shares extend losses late Friday morning
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning as investor sentiment remained muted over dashed hopes for policy easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) and downbeat corporate earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.09 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,062.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
Large caps were bearish after Wall Street slipped from record highs on Thursday on tepid quarterly results and ECB chief Mario Draghi's less dovish comment on monetary policy.
Investors remained cautious as corporate earnings reports rolled in amid concerns over trade uncertainty with Japan and a weak growth outlook for the export-oriented South Korean economy.
Tech shares were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung slid 0.21 percent, while chip giant SK hynix edged up 0.25 percent.
LG Household & Health Care, the nation's No. 2 cosmetics maker, sank 5.66 percent despite strong quarterly results as analysts expected it to grow at a slower pace.
Portal operator Naver jumped 4.1 percent, with investors feeling positive about its plan to spin off its mobile payment unit and expand financial services.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.8 won against the U.S. greenback, down 2.3 from Thursday's close.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
