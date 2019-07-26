Lightning strike causes power outage at chemical plant
SEOSAN, South Korea, July 26 (Yonhap) -- A lightning strike has caused a power outage at Hanwha Total Petrochemical Co.'s plant in Daesan, 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, officials here said Friday.
Hanwha Total said operations at one of its factories have been suspended due to the unexpected power cut.
Authorities said that a lighting strike hit the plant's power supply line causing a blackout at around 9:30 a.m. Hanwha Total said power was restored about a hour later, but it is expected to take few days for the factory to return to normal operations.
Hanwha Total is a 50-50 joint venture between Hanwha General Chemical Co. and French energy giant Total S.A. Its Daesan plant produces materials like ethylene and polypropylene.
