DUI offenses decrease 11 pct in 1st month of tougher punishment

The police agency noted that 70 of the daily average of 296 DUI offenses were caught between 10 p.m. and midnight, followed by 55 between midnight and 2 a.m., 38 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., and 33 between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. It said 49 drivers suspected of driving while hungover were caught between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. every day. The number of DUI offenses fell in almost all parts of the nation, though the figure increased slightly in Busan and Daegu. In Seoul, the number of DUI offenses filed by police decreased 23.3 percent after June 25.