NH Financial's net profit climbs 20 pct in H1
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- NH Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its net profit rose 20.2 percent in the first half of the year, helped by a modest gain in interest income.
First-half net profit stood at 997.1 billion won (US$842.1 million) for the January-June period, compared with a profit of 829.5 billion won for the same period last year, NH Financial said in a statement.
Interest income rose 4.1 percent on-year to 3.9 trillion won for the first half, according to the statement.
NH Financial's net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, fell 0.04 percentage point to 1.82 percent at the end of June.
Nonghyup Bank, the flagship banking arm of NH Financial, saw its net profit rise 24.3 percent on-year to 845.6 billion won for the six months.
NH Investment & Securities, a brokerage unit of NH Financial, reported a net profit of 278.5 billion won for the six months, up 13.7 percent from a year ago, NH Financial said.
Nonghyup is a public agricultural cooperative whose key stakeholders include farms and other agricultural businesses. In addition to its banking affiliate, the group also operates securities firms and asset managers.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(LEAD) (News Focus) Fate of S. Korea-Japan military pact in doubt amid escalating export row
-
4
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
5
Hyundai Motor union plans vote on strike for wage hike
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
-
2
(8th LD) N. Korea fires 2 new short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion
-
4
(5th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea fired apparently new type of short-range ballistic missile