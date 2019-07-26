Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

July 26, 2019

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

July 23 -- N. Korea says leader Kim Jong-un inspects new submarine

24 -- Seoul says 2 S. Koreans being held in N. Korea after fishing vessel drifts in East Sea

25 -- Seoul says N. Korea fired two short-range missiles toward the East Sea

26 -- N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
