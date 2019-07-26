(Gwangju Swimming) Syrian refugee swimmer Mardini says Phelps is her 'idol'
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Syrian refugee swimmer Yusra Mardini said Friday that U.S. swimming legend Michael Phelps is her "idol" and that she dreamed of being a swimmer in her war-torn home country.
Born in Damascus, Syria, in 1998, she fled her country four years ago and settled in Germany. Fortunately, she continued her swimming career there and raced at the 2016 Rio Olympics and two world championships.
Representing international swimming federation FINA's independent athletes team, Mardini competed in the women's 100-meter butterfly and freestyle preliminaries at the ongoing 2019 World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
For her, Michael Phelps, who with 23 Olympic gold medals is one of the world's most decorated swimmers, encouraged her to continue swimming and cope with the painful recent history of her country.
"Michael Phelps, he is a legend. I watched him when I was really, really young," the 21-year old said in a press conference held on Friday, adding that Phelps' victories made her happier than her own wins. "I saw how he struggled and how he got up again. He's my idol."
Recalling the desperate escape from her homeland by boat in 2015, she said the heart-wrenching news from Syria still affects her.
"It's my country. I always follow the situation. The war is still going on and it's worse than in (the) media," she said. "It always affects me a lot. I hope the war finally ends."
When the refugee boat began to sink during the hazardous journey to Greece, she and her sister jumped into the water and pushed the vessel for over three hours until they reached the shore.
She said she is proud of representing all the displaced people in the world and hopes to compete at the Olympics next year as a refugee team member.
"I'm happy to represent millions of people around the world. And peace is what I exactly represent," she said. "The next goal is obviously to qualify for the next Olympics. I also want to represent the refugee Olympic team again."
