KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:40 July 26, 2019

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HyundaiEng&Const 43,350 DN 900
Donga Socio Holdings 91,200 DN 200
SK hynix 79,800 UP 600
Youngpoong 705,000 DN 13,000
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,250 DN 600
Kogas 42,450 DN 1,200
SBC 16,800 DN 250
Hyundai M&F INS 27,350 UP 500
TONGYANG 1,710 0
NEXENTIRE 9,040 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 90,200 DN 600
Daesang 24,200 DN 150
SKNetworks 5,080 DN 200
KCC 251,500 UP 6,000
LotteFood 491,500 DN 13,500
KISWire 24,950 DN 800
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 50,600 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,500 DN 350
Shinsegae 270,000 DN 5,500
Nongshim 237,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 41,800 UP 300
Hyosung 79,700 UP 100
LOTTE 36,400 DN 450
AK Holdings 43,250 DN 250
Binggrae 65,100 DN 1,700
GCH Corp 20,500 DN 350
LotteChilsung 153,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 130,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 58,400 DN 1,700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 12,550 DN 200
POSCO 232,500 DN 4,000
SPC SAMLIP 97,200 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDS 215,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,900 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,510 DN 40
DB INSURANCE 54,900 UP 500
SLCORP 23,050 UP 1,100
Yuhan 223,500 DN 2,500
