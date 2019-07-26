KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SamsungElec 47,150 DN 50
NHIS 13,750 DN 400
TaekwangInd 1,273,000 DN 24,000
SK Discovery 24,950 DN 250
LS 45,400 DN 1,000
GC Corp 107,000 DN 500
GS E&C 33,200 DN 350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,950 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 232,000 DN 1,000
KPIC 121,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,900 DN 30
SKC 41,650 DN 150
GS Retail 38,300 DN 550
Ottogi 658,000 DN 10,000
IlyangPharm 25,500 DN 450
DaeduckElec 10,300 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 5,200 DN 70
HtlShilla 83,300 DN 300
Hanmi Science 47,050 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 91,300 UP 300
Hanssem 67,800 UP 500
KSOE 103,500 UP 1,000
DWS 38,600 DN 2,400
S&T MOTIV 46,050 UP 1,150
SKTelecom 245,500 DN 3,000
HankookShellOil 322,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 16,400 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,950 DN 200
SsangyongCement 5,570 DN 140
KAL 26,850 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,630 DN 115
LG Corp. 74,100 DN 500
SsangyongMtr 3,640 DN 60
BoryungPharm 12,450 UP 100
L&L 15,150 UP 100
NamyangDairy 553,000 DN 2,000
Hanwha Chem 19,300 DN 800
OCI 80,300 DN 7,600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 45,650 DN 450
KorZinc 439,500 DN 18,500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
(3rd LD) Korea's southern regions on alert for typhoon
-
4
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
5
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
-
2
(8th LD) N. Korea fires 2 new short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Russia hold working-level talks over airspace intrusion
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul says N. Korea fired apparently new type of short-range ballistic missile
-
5
Seoul to use ASEAN meetings for diplomacy to reverse Japan's export curbs