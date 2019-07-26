KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 13,550 DN 150
KorElecTerm 65,200 UP 1,600
NamhaeChem 9,120 DN 330
DONGSUH 18,150 DN 200
BGF 6,530 DN 20
SamsungEng 15,450 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 94,500 UP 1,800
PanOcean 4,725 DN 150
SAMSUNG CARD 36,000 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 28,050 UP 500
KT 27,550 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 DN2500
LG Uplus 12,900 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 77,800 DN 600
KT&G 96,800 DN 1,300
DHICO 6,400 UP 290
LG Display 15,850 DN 200
Kangwonland 30,600 DN 250
NAVER 141,000 UP 7,000
Kakao 131,000 0
NCsoft 492,000 UP 2,000
DSME 28,850 DN 350
DSINFRA 6,310 UP 80
DWEC 4,140 DN 35
Donga ST 94,000 DN 2,400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 283,000 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 280,500 DN 6,500
KEPCO KPS 31,200 DN 50
LGH&H 1,224,000 DN 84,000
LGCHEM 333,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 19,000 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 95,200 DN 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 44,300 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,400 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 68,600 DN 1,100
Celltrion 185,000 UP 7,000
Huchems 22,400 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 160,000 DN 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,800 DN 1,200
