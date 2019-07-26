Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hana Financial Q2 profit rises 3.8 pct on interest income

SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc., a major South Korean banking group, said Friday its second-quarter net profit rose 3.8 percent on-year, thanks to a modest gain in interest income.

Net profit stood at 658 billion won (US$555 million) for the April-June period, compared with a profit of 634 billion won a year earlier, Hana Financial said in a regulatory filing.

In the first six months of this year, Hana Financial's interest income and earnings from commission fees rose 2.2 percent on-year to 4 trillion won.

Hana Financial said its net interest margin, a key barometer of profitability, edged up 0.01 percentage point to 1.81 percent at the end of June.

Flagship KEB Hana Bank posted a net profit of 554 billion won for the second quarter, down 1.12 percent from a year earlier.

KEB Hana Bank's interest income and revenue from commission fees gained 3.9 percent on-quarter to reach 1.6 trillion won in the second quarter, Hana Financial said.

