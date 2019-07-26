(News Focus) New ballistic missile poses fresh security challenges to S. Korea and beyond: experts

As for its mid-range ballistic ones, Pyongyang has Pukguksong-2 and Nodong missiles, both of which can fly farther than some 1,000 km.

What causes concern over the new type of weapon is that such a low-flying target as the Iskander can take better advantage of geographical features, and its flattened trajectory, which does not exceed an altitude of around 50 km, could neutralize the U.S.' advanced anti-missile defense system, according to experts.