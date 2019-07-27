(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean Kim Seo-yeong to enter final event on last day of worlds
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- After finishing in sixth place in the women's 200m individual medley (IM) final at the world championships on Monday, South Korean swimmer Kim Seo-yeong readily admitted she wasn't happy with the result.
She will have one last chance to redeem herself in her final event of the FINA World Championships, the 400m IM on Sunday.
It will be the last day of the competition in Gwangju. The heats are scheduled to begin at 10:31 a.m., and if Kim finishes among the top eight, she will qualify for the final, which will start at 9:19 p.m. Sunday.
Through Friday's action, Kim remained the only South Korean swimmer to reach the final. Only three others have gone as far as the semifinals.
With Park Tae-hwan, the country's only Olympic gold medalist and world champion in swimming, not competing here, Kim was billed as the host nation's best shot at a medal. A top-five finish in the 200m IM would have been a more realistic target, but Kim, the national record holder in the event, still carried the weight of expectations put on her by a country hungry for a new swimming hero.
Kim finished the 200m IM final in 2:10.12. She would have been in a medal position if she'd matched her national record of 2:08.34.
Kim will try to make her first world championship final in the 400m IM. In 2017, she placed ninth in the preliminary and missed the final by more than two seconds.
Kim won silver in this event at last year's Asian Games with 4:37.43, nearly three seconds back of the champion, Yui Ohashi of Japan.
Kim's national record is 4:35.93.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
