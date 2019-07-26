Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. pulls off three-peat in women's water polo

July 26, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States captured its third straight world title in women's water polo on Friday, defeating Spain 11-6 to cap off an undefeated run to the top.

The U.S. became the first team in FINA World Championships history to win three consecutive women's water polo titles.

U.S. women's water polo players celebrate their gold medal at the FINA World Championships following an 11-6 victory over Spain in the final at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

Friday's game was a rematch of the 2017 final, when the Americans prevailed 13-6. The U.S. never trailed in the match that was held on a day of heavy downpours.

The U.S. led 3-1 after the opening quarter. Spain pulled even with two straight goals in the second frame but the U.S. responded with two goals to enter the second half up 5-3.

The Americans added four more unanswered goals to open up a 9-3 lead, and cruised to a five-goal victory.

Kiley Neushul led the U.S. with three goals. Spain outshot the U.S. 20-16 in the loss.

Earlier Friday, Australia edged out Hungary 10-9 to take the bronze medal.

Margaret Steffens of the United States (L) tries to hold off Maria Pena Carrasco of Spain during the women's water polo final at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometer south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

