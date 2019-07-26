U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine comes to S. Korean port
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- A U.S. nuclear-powered attack submarine is visiting a South Korean port, government sources said Friday, amid heightened tensions following North Korean missile tests.
The 6,900-ton USS Oklahoma City (SSN-723) arrived at the southern port of Busan on Thursday, they said, to replenish supplies and have its crew rest.
The submarine is reportedly scheduled to depart next week.
The port call came on the same day that North Korea launched two missiles from Hodo Peninsula near the North's eastern coastal town of Wonsan.
The Los Angeles-class submarine is the second U.S. Navy ship to be named for the U.S. city of Oklahoma City. It was commissioned on July 9, 1988 and its home port is on Guam.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
