Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel breaks WR in 100m fly

All Headlines 20:28 July 26, 2019

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States broke the world record in the men's 100m butterfly at the world championships on Friday in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.

Dressel won the semifinals of the event at the FINA World Championships in 49.50, topping Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record by 0.32.

This was the fifth world record to be set or tied in Gwangju so far.

Dressel has won three gold medals so far at this year's championships. He's scheduled to compete in another semifinals later Friday in the 50m freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States takes in the action during the men's 50m freestyle preliminary at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#FINA World Championships
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!