(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel breaks WR in 100m fly
All Headlines 20:28 July 26, 2019
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel of the United States broke the world record in the men's 100m butterfly at the world championships on Friday in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
Dressel won the semifinals of the event at the FINA World Championships in 49.50, topping Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record by 0.32.
This was the fifth world record to be set or tied in Gwangju so far.
Dressel has won three gold medals so far at this year's championships. He's scheduled to compete in another semifinals later Friday in the 50m freestyle.
