(2nd LD) (Gwangju Swimming) 3 world records set in swimming
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 26 (Yonhap) -- Not one, not two, but three world records were broken at the world swimming championships on Friday.
First was Caeleb Dressel winning the men's 100m butterfly semis at the FINA World Championships in 49.50. Dressel topped Michael Phelps' 10-year-old record by 0.32.
Minutes later, Regan Smith set a new world record in the women's 200m backstroke, winning the semifinals at 2:03.35. The previous record, set by Missy Franklin of the United States in 2012, was 2:04.06.
Smith, 17, had set the junior world record in this event during the preliminary earlier Friday, with 2:06.01.
Anton Chupkov of Russia capped off the record-setting day by winning the men's 200m breaststroke title in 2:06.12. The previous world record was 2:06.67, set by Ippei Watanabe of Japan in January 2017 and equaled by Australian Matthew Wilson on Thursday.
Wilson was in the lead through the first 150m and was on pace to shatter his own world record by 0.75. But Chupkov got just past him over the final stretch and broke the old record by 0.55.
Chupkov is only the third man to successfully defend the title in this event.
Seven world records have been set or equaled so far in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul.
