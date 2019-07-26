Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
SEOUL, July 26 (Yonhap) -- With their biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, watching from the bench, Italian champions Juventus were held to a 3-3 draw by a team of South Korean league All-Stars in an exhibition match Friday.
Osmar, Cesinha and Adam Taggart scored a goal apiece for the Team K League. Ronaldo, the biggest reason why 60,000 or so fans flocked to Seoul World Cup Stadium on the muggy night, didn't leave his seat.
The match was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m., but Juventus had their flight from China delayed and only arrived at the stadium at 8:04 p.m. The players entered the field at 8:50 p.m.
As the teams traded goals, fans clamored for Ronaldo, a five-time recipient of the Ballon d'Or award as the best player in the world, to get into the action. The crowd chanted his name, but when Ronaldo remained glued to the bench, some fans started leaving the stadium during the second half.
When the final whistle blew, boo birds came down on the pitch, while some even chanted "Messi! Messi!," in reference to Ronaldo's rival, Lionel Messi.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
-
2
(8th LD) N. Korea fires 2 new short-range ballistic missiles: Seoul
-
3
(Gwangju Swimming) Sun Yang shunned again; this time, in pool
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul