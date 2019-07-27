U.S. looking for ways to 'incentivize' S. Korea, Japan to resolve tension: official
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States is looking for ways to "incentivize" South Korea and Japan to resolve a growing political and trade dispute in a way that benefits both sides, a senior State Department official said Friday.
In a phone call with reporters, the official said the U.S. is concerned by the tension between its two allies, which has spiked in recent weeks following Japan's adoption of tighter export controls against South Korea.
"Obviously we're concerned with the tension between the two and are looking for ways to incentivize both to address those in a productive and a way that benefits both sides," the official said on condition of anonymity.
"As you know, I was just there in both countries and had the opportunity to talk about these things, mostly to hear their sides and hear their positions on it, and in there hopefully find areas of overlapping interest, overlapping areas that we'd find cooperation," he said.
The controls, which affect exports of key materials used in the production of semiconductors and display panels, have been denounced by Seoul as retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms' compensation for South Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
Japan is currently moving to remove South Korea from a "whitelist" of trusted importers given preferential treatment in export procedures, which could affect an additional 1,000 industrial items.
The official's remarks came as he previewed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's trip to Thailand, Australia and Micronesia next week.
In Bangkok, Pompeo is scheduled to attend a regional forum led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which could set the stage for a meeting between him and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho to resume working-level talks on denuclearizing the regime.
Asked about the possibility, the senior official declined to discuss any meetings that have not been announced. Ri is reportedly skipping the event.
"Obviously, North Korea is a concern for everybody and not just because of the direct threat but because of the interactions that each country has and our desire that those be addressed as part of the Security Council resolutions," he said, referring to U.N. sanctions on the North.
The official also alluded to the possibility of a trilateral meeting involving Pompeo, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.
"I think any time we have the U.S., the ROK, and Japan in the same place, there's going to be a desire to get together," the official said, using the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea. "I can't speak to the specifics on that yet."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
BTS' RM, Lil Nas X team up for Seoul version of latter's Billboard-topping single
-
2
(Gwangju Swimming) Sun Yang shunned again; this time, in pool
-
3
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea says it fired new tactical guided weapon in 'warning' against Seoul
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says N. Korea hasn't tested missiles other than 'smaller ones'