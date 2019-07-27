Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Trump says he is not upset by N.K. missile launch: report

All Headlines 05:37 July 27, 2019

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is not upset by North Korea's ballistic missile launches earlier this week, Reuters reported

Trump made the remark to reporters at the White House, referring to the two short-range missiles North Korea launched Thursday (Seoul time).

