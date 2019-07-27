Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 July 27, 2019

SEOUL, Jul. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/24 Rain 90

Incheon 29/24 Rain 90

Suwon 30/24 Rain 90

Cheongju 31/26 Rain 90

Daejeon 30/26 Rain 80

Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/26 Sunny 80

Jeonju 31/26 Rain 70

Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60

Jeju 32/25 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/26 Rain 70

Busan 29/25 Rain 30

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!