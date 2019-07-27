Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 July 27, 2019
SEOUL, Jul. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/24 Rain 90
Incheon 29/24 Rain 90
Suwon 30/24 Rain 90
Cheongju 31/26 Rain 90
Daejeon 30/26 Rain 80
Chuncheon 31/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 32/26 Sunny 80
Jeonju 31/26 Rain 70
Gwangju 29/25 Rain 60
Jeju 32/25 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/26 Rain 70
Busan 29/25 Rain 30
(END)
