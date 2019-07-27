N. Korea emphasizes economic development on armistice anniversary
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea urged its people to focus on economic development with a strong will to protect its regime on the armistice anniversary Saturday.
The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, said in an editorial that people and its soldiers should move forward in creating a strong communist nation, adding they should make a leap in the area of economic development on the 66th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
The armistice signed on July 27, 1953, left South and North Korea technically in a state of war. The North has designated the date as Victory Day.
The Rodong Sinmun published 20 stories regarding the Korean War on the armistice anniversary, but there were no heavy criticism against the United States, apparently concentrating on internal bonds. Experts said it's also a sign from Pyongyang that denuclearization talks with Washington are still open, experts said.
On Friday, Kim Su-gil, the North's director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army, said that Pyongyang will firmly guard the country's self-reliance in the face of international sanctions over its nuclear and missile tests.
Kim's remarks came a day after North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the East Sea from near the eastern coastal town of Wonsan.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
2
(Gwangju Swimming) Sun Yang shunned again; this time, in pool
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul
-
4
(2nd LD) Trump says N. Korea hasn't tested missiles other than 'smaller ones'
-
5
80 pct of S. Koreans reluctant to buy Japanese products: poll