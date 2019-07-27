(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean relay team narrowly misses Olympic spot
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team came up just short of qualifying for next year's Summer Olympics on Saturday, despite smashing the national record.
It was one of a handful of missed opportunities for the host nation at the FINA World Championships on Saturday in Gwangju.
The quartet of Yang Jae-hoon, Lee Kun-a, Jeong So-eun and Park Seon-kwan finished their relay preliminary in 13th place with a time of 3:31.20, improving the national record by nearly a dozen seconds. The top eight qualified for the final later Saturday, while the top 12 booked a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Korea finished 0.94 second behind 12th-place Singapore.
The previous South Korean record was 3:42.89, set at the Youth Olympics in 2018.
The United States topped the preliminary in 3:22.70. This is the third time that this event is being contested at the worlds, and the United States has won the two previous titles.
Also on Saturday, Jeong so-eun finished tied for 25th out of 100 swimmers in the women's 50m freestyle heats, with only the top 16 moving on to the semifinals set for later Saturday. Jeong clocked 25.40, 0.33 second behind 16th place.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the preliminary in 24.26. She's going for her second straight gold medal.
In the men's 50m backstroke, Lee Ju-ho finished in 22nd place out of 74, with a time of 25.42. He was 0.16 second out of the 16th spot.
Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov led the way in 24.61 seconds.
Back Su-yeon finished 28th among 56 in the women's 50m breaststroke heats with 32.02, 0.66 second slower than the 16th place.
Benedetta Pilato of Italy topped the preliminary in 29.98. She was the only swimmer with a sub-30 time. Defending champion Lilly King of the United States finished second in 30.18.
In the men's 1,500m freestyle, Kim Woo-min clocked 15:26.17 to rank 28th. The top eight advanced to the final, led by Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy with 14:45.80.
Paltrinieri is the event's two-time defending champion. In Gwangju so far, the Italian has bagged gold in the 800m freestyle in the pool and silver in the mixed 5km team relay in open water swimming.
This is the penultimate day of the competition. South Korea has had just one swimmer in a final, Kim Seo-yeong in the women's 200m individual medley, and only three others have gone as deep as the semifinals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
