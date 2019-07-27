(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean relay team narrowly misses Olympic spot

The quartet of Yang Jae-hoon, Lee Kun-a, Jeong So-eun and Park Seon-kwan finished their relay preliminary in 13th place with a time of 3:31.20, improving the national record by nearly a dozen seconds. The top eight qualified for the final later Saturday, while the top 12 booked a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. South Korea finished 0.94 second behind 12th-place Singapore.