(Gwangju Swimming) S. Korean swimmer learns from world's best
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Though he was disappointed with himself after the race, competing in the semifinals at the world championships for the first time was a valuable learning experience for South Korean Lee Ju-ho.
At the FINA World Championships on Saturday, Lee finished in 22nd place out of 74 in the men's 50m backstroke preliminary, with a time of 25.42. He was 0.16 out of the 16th and the final spot for the semifinals.
Lee was unable to match his feat from two days ago, when he qualified for the 200m backstroke semifinals. He finished 11th there with a time of 1:57.68, one-hundredth of a second off his South Korean record.
"It was certainly a confidence builder to compete in the semis," Lee said after Saturday's race. "But at the same time, I was really disappointed with myself. It was a wake-up call for me, and I was able to identify what I need to work on."
Lee said he has to improve his dolphin kick, or the whip-like, underwater leg kick for quick turns.
"I thought I'd made a lot of progress in that aspect, but I am still way behind the best of the world," the 24-year-old said. "I'll keep working on it and try to make the final at an Olympic Games. I think I can be competitive against the top guys."
Back Su-yeon, another semifinalist from Thursday, also missed the cut Saturday. She competed in the semifinals of the women's 200m breaststroke and finished 13th, but on Saturday, she ended up 28th among 56 in the women's 50m breaststroke heats with 32.02.
"I'll try to shake this off and focus on the medley relay tomorrow," Back said. "Our goal is to set a new national record."
Back's 4x100m women's medley relay will be one of four preliminaries Sunday, the final day of the championships.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
