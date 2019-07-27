S. Korean football body apologizes over Ronaldo no-show in exhibition match vs. Juventus
SEOUL, July 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's pro football body on Saturday issued an apology over Cristiano Ronaldo's non-appearance on the pitch in an exhibition match featuring Juventus FC.
Team K League played to a 3-3 draw with Juventus on Friday in front of some 60,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but many fans returned home disappointed after watching Ronaldo remain on the bench until the final whistle.
"We sincerely apologize to fans for Ronaldo not playing in the match although he was later found to have a muscle problem," the K League said. "We'll pay more careful attention to not disappoint K League fans."
The K League said it will seek financial compensation from a local event agency that planned and organized the match with Juventus.
The K League said it asked the agency to add a clause in the contract with Juventus that Ronaldo would play at least 45 minutes, and later confirmed that such a clause was included.
According to the K League, the contract also includes a clause that allows Juventus to rest Ronaldo if the former Real Madrid forward had an injury or for another unavoidable reason, but the Italian club was required notify to South Korean officials if such a situation were to occur.
At the post-match press conference, Juventus manager Mauricio Sarri said he didn't play Ronaldo because of the player's muscle problem. But the K League said no one from Juventus or the agency gave prior notice that Ronaldo would not play.
TheFasta, the agency responsible for the event with Juventus, released a statement Saturday claiming that it also didn't know about Juventus' decision in advance.
"After finding out that Ronaldo's name was not on the second half squad list, we requested Juventus to play Ronaldo as written in the contract," the agency said. "The club told us that both the manager and the player know about the clause, but Ronaldo can't play because of his physical condition. Juventus didn't respond to our calls later."
While some fans blame the tight schedule, TheFasta claimed it was Juventus that decided to go with the one-day plan. Juventus played the match only about seven hours after arriving in South Korea from Nanjing.
The exhibition match was supposed to kick off at 8 p.m., but Juventus had their flight from China delayed for about two hours and was further delayed by heavy traffic in Seoul. After resting briefly at a hotel and attending a meet-and-greet event, Juventus players arrived at the stadium at 8:04 p.m. and the match started at 8:50 p.m.
"We expressed our concerns many times about the tight schedule," the agency said. "We warned that flights from China can be delayed and requested them to arrive in South Korea early. But Juventus told us they were confident they could keep the schedule."
