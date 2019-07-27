UNC vows continued support for peace, N.K. denuclearization
SEOUL/PANMUNJOM, July 27 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command will continue to support trust-building measures for dialogue and the complete denuclearization of North Korea, its commander said Saturday.
Gen. Robert Abrams made the commitment during a ceremony held in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom earlier in the day to mark the 66th anniversary of the signing of the 1950-53 Korean War armistice agreement.
"As we stand here at the Freedom House, we recognized that the Korean peninsula has changed over the last year. Today, we've witnessed significant and palpable reduction in tension across the DMZ where the space for diplomacy has been created," the commander said.
Pointing to the surprise meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last month and the inter-Korean summit last year between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim at the border village, the commander said. "None of these would have been possible without the armistice or without those who have come forth."
"Our militaries continue to support confidence-building measures setting the stage for dialogue and for our diplomats to do their critically important work towards permanent peace and final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," Abrams stressed.
The commander also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives during the war.
"Many of them did not make it home. It is our most solemn obligation to return every last soul to their families," Abrams said.
"The United Nations Command today remains committed to the preservation of the armistice while enabling actions that will one day pave the way to a long-awaited peace," he added.
Established in 1950 under a U.N. mandate in response to North Korea's military provocations, the U.S.-led UNC has played a role as the enforcer of the armistice agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
The Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.
