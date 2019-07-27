(Gwangju Swimming) Omega blames athletes for backstroke re-race
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Omega, the official timing sponsor of the 2019 world swimming championships, said Saturday that the company is not responsible for a recent series of malfunctions involving the starting equipment for backstroke races.
On Monday, in the preliminary races of the men's 100 meter backstroke in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, Simone Sabbioni of Italy and Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago had their initial race disrupted when the wedge, which allows backstroke swimmers to gain leverage off the wall, gave way.
Sabbioni had to race alone twice, as the wedge failed again in his second attempt, while Carter was also granted a solo re-swim.
"Nothing was wrong with the equipment," Alain Zobrist, CEO of Omega Timing, told reporters. "The athletes didn't apply it properly."
He said the athletes' start position was more horizontal than other swimmers who used the backstroke ledge without problem. That position could put more weight on the equipment and disturb their proper start, he noted.
"The athletes would have to push this way, not stand," he said, pulling the gear out of the pool. "They used the backstroke wedges to stand on it and it created a wrong movement."
Omega said the manufacturer provided proper instructions on how to use the backstroke ledge.
The organizing committee of the Gwangju championships, however, said the equipment failure is attributable to the re-races in the men's 100m backstroke. Some athletes had to use wedges that were flipped too much.
"It's not athletes' mistakes; it is because of the equipment," a committee official said on condition of anonymity.
He said after the preliminaries, Omega kept the ledges on the same setting to make each swimmer unable to adjust the length of the strap and the degree of the wedge.
