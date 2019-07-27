Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Gwangju Swimming) Italy beats Spain for men's water polo title

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Italy defeated Spain 10-5 to capture the men's water polo world crown on Saturday.

A champion for the first time since 2011, Italy now has four titles at the FINA World Championships and climbed to second place all-time behind only Serbia in that category.

Pietro Figlioli of Italy scores against Spain during the men's water polo final at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

The teams traded two goals apiece in the tight first quarter, and Italy pulled away with three consecutive goals in the second quarter. Spain responded late in that frame but still trailed 5-3 at halftime.

Italy came out with the guns blazing in the third, netting three unanswered goals to open up an 8-3 lead. Spain once again managed just one goal in response.

Italy won the fourth quarter 2-1 to round out the scoring.

Earlier Saturday, Croatia defeated Hungary 10-7 to take the bronze medal.

Coaches and officials of the Italian men's water polo team jump into the pool after Italy defeated Spain 10-5 to win the gold medal at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Water Polo Competition Venue in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

