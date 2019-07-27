(Gwangju Swimming) Dressel picks up 2 more titles; Sjostrom makes history in butterfly
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel doesn't mess around in the pool. He keeps his head down, does his races, and beats his opponents with shocking regularity.
The American star won gold medals in two events held about half an hour apart at the FINA World Championships on Saturday in Gwangju, with a third final coming up later in the evening.
With gold medals from the 50m freestyle and the 100m butterfly on Saturday, Dressel has now won five titles so far at this year's competition. No one else has won more than two gold medals in Gwangju.
Dressel won a record-tying seven gold medals at the previous worlds in 2017, and is poised to equal that mark this year.
Dressel's first gold of the evening came in the 50m freestyle, where he set a new world championship record with 21.04. The previous mark was 21.08 by Cesar Cielo of Brazil set in 2009. Dressel also became just the third man to successfully defend the world title in this event.
Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece shared the silver medal in 21.45, and no bronze medal was awarded.
And about half an hour later, Dressel returned to the pool for the 100m butterfly final. A day after setting the world record with 49.50 in the semifinals, Dressel clocked 49.66 for his second title of Saturday and second straight gold in this event.
Andrei Minakov of Russia got silver in 50.83, followed by Chad le Clos of South Africa in 51.16.
Dressel is also scheduled to race in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at 10:05 p.m., the last final of Saturday.
Also on Saturday, Sarah Sjostrom made history on Saturday, winning her third straight title in the women's 50m butterfly. With the time of 25.02, the Swede became the first to win this event three times.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands finished second in 25.35, followed by Farida Osman of Egypt in 25.47.
These three swimmers finished 1-2-3 at the previous worlds in 2017.
This was Sjostrom's eight medal in a butterfly event, an all-time record among women and second overall behind only Michael Phelps (10).
And some 20 minutes after winning the butterfly gold, Sjostrom won the 50m freestyle semifinals in 24.05, 0.04 faster than Cate Campbell of Australia. Sjostrom is the defending champion. The top eight will compete in Sunday's final.
Defending champion Lilly King won the women's 50m breaststroke semifinals in 29.84, followed by Russian Yuliya Efimova in 30.12
King edged out Efimova for the title in 2017. Efimova has reached the podium in this event at each of the past five championships, with two gold, two silver and one bronze.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
