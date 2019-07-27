(LEAD) (Gwangju Swimming) Dressel goes 3-for-3, Ledecky gets her 1st title
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- "The Star-Spangled Banner" was played five times during the medal ceremonies at the swimming championships on Saturday. Caeleb Dressel stood on the top of the podium for three of them.
The American star won gold medals in two events held about half an hour apart at the FINA World Championships on Saturday in Gwangju, and then finished off his perfect night by helping the U.S. to the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay title in a world record time.
With three gold medals on Saturday, Dressel has now won six titles at this year's competition. No one else has won more than three gold medals so far in Gwangju.
Dressel won a record-tying seven gold medals at the previous worlds in 2017, and is poised to equal that mark this year.
Dressel's first gold of the evening came in the 50m freestyle, where he set a new world championship record with 21.04. The previous mark was 21.08 by Cesar Cielo of Brazil set in 2009. Dressel also became just the third man to successfully defend the world title in this event.
Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece shared the silver medal in 21.45, and no bronze medal was awarded.
And about half an hour later, Dressel returned to the pool for the 100m butterfly final. A day after setting the world record with 49.50 in the semifinals, Dressel clocked 49.66 for his second title of Saturday and second straight gold in this event.
Andrei Minakov of Russia got silver in 50.83, followed by Chad le Clos of South Africa in 51.16.
In the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay, Dressel covered the first leg and put up a 47.34 to put the U.S. team in first place. The Americans led wire-to-wire and won the gold with a world record time of 3:19.40.
The U.S. held the previous record of 3:19.60, set when it won the 2017 world title.
Also on Saturday, American Katie Ledecky finally picked up her first title in Gwangju by winning the women's 800m freestyle.
With a time of 8:13.58, Ledecky became the only woman to win this event four straight times. She held off the 1,500m champion from Italy, Simona Quadarella, who finished in 8:14.99. Ariarne Titmus of Australia, who stunned Ledecky to win the 400m freestyle gold last Sunday, finished a distant third in 8:15.70.
Ledecky and Quadarella turned the final into a two-horse race at the halfway point, with no one else close enough to challenge for gold or silver.
Quadarella led Ledecky by 0.18 with 50m remaining, but the American dug deep and put on her signature final spurt to snatch the title.
Ledecky's final 50m split was 29.19, while Quadarella came home in 30.78.
A day after losing to Titmus in the 400m free final, Ledecky won the 1,500m free semifinals, seemingly on her way to win that event for the fourth straight time. But on Tuesday, she was forced to withdraw from both the 1,500m final and 200m preliminary with an illness.
Ledecky returned to action on Thursday and took silver in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay.
The 800m free final was Ledecky's last chance to win an individual title and she didn't miss it.
"I just relied on my training to bring me home," Ledecky said. "Simona was having a great race and pulled up right next to me. When she did that, I felt like I could stick with her. I relied on my speed and just tried to stay calm."
Sarah Sjostrom made history on Saturday, winning her third straight title in the women's 50m butterfly. With the time of 25.02, the Swede became the first to win this event three times.
Ranomi Kromowidjojo of the Netherlands finished second in 25.35, followed by Farida Osman of Egypt in 25.47.
These three swimmers finished 1-2-3 at the previous worlds in 2017.
This was Sjostrom's eight medal in a butterfly event, an all-time record among women and second overall behind only Michael Phelps (10).
And some 20 minutes after winning the butterfly gold, Sjostrom won the 50m freestyle semifinals in 24.05, 0.04 faster than Cate Campbell of Australia. Sjostrom is the defending champion. The top eight will compete in Sunday's final.
Elsewhere, American Regan Smith won the women's 200m backstroke for her first world title, after flirting with her own world record set less than 24 hours earlier.
The 17-year-old cruised to the title in 2:03.69, 0.34 short of the record she set in Friday's semifinals. Smith was 0.83 second ahead of that pace at the 150m turn. She was so far ahead of the competition by then that she was just racing for history, but lost a bit of steam at the end to come up short of the record.
Kaylee McKeown of Australia was a distant second in 2:06.26, followed by Canada's Kylie Masse in 2:06.62.
"The world record was crazy. I still don't believe it, to be honest," Smith said. "My biggest goal for this meet is just come home with a medal for Team USA to help to medal count a little bit. I'm just so happy that I was able to get a gold and support Team USA."
Defending champion Lilly King won the women's 50m breaststroke semifinals in 29.84, followed by Russian Yuliya Efimova in 30.12
King edged out Efimova for the title in 2017. Efimova has reached the podium in this event at each of the past five championships, with two gold, two silver and one bronze.
In the men's 50m backstroke semis, world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia led the way in 24.35, followed by Romanian Robert Glinta's 24.53.
