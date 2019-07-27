Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Gwangju Swimming) After 3 gold medals in 1 day, Dressel still finds room for improvement

By Yoo Jee-ho

GWANGJU, July 27 (Yonhap) -- American star Caeleb Dressel may seem to be the perfect swimmer to many, with his record-tying seven titles at the 2017 world championships and six more with one day left at the 2019 competition in South Korea.

The man doesn't see it that way.

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates his gold medal in the men's 100m butterfly at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

"There are a lot of parts in my race that I can improve on," Dressel said after sweeping up three gold medals on Saturday at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju. "I've never had a perfect race in my life and certainly I don't think I will. You can always improve."

It's that kind of drive that has made the 22-year-old the face of international swimming. On Saturday, Dressel won the 50m free and 100m fly titles about 30 minutes apart, and then helped the U.S. team to the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay gold in a world-record time of 3:19.40, along with Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel.

It was a grueling schedule that's clearly not for everyone, and Dressel doesn't want it any other way.

"It was not easy in 2017 and it was not easy this year. I don't want it to be easy," Dressel said. "It's just about getting better every day, learning event from event, practice from practice."

Dressel was the first swimmer in the relay, and covered his leg in 47.34. He said he wasn't too pleased with that time, saying, "It wouldn't have won any individual title."

"I could have been a little better on the relay," he said. "I had some very good help from Zach, Simone and Mallory. We're happy with it."

Caeleb Dressel of the United States celebrates the U.S. gold medal in the mixed 4x100m freestyle relay at the FINA World Championships at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 27, 2019. (Yonhap)

