(LEAD) N. Korean boat with 3 crewmen crossed inter-Korean border: JCS
(ATTN: ADDS more details in para 2, 4-9)
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A small boat carrying three North Koreans crossed the inter-Korean maritime border in the East Sea and was towed into a South Korean port for investigation, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Sunday.
The wooden boat was spotted crossing the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas, at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday, prompting the authorities here to immediately send a naval vessel to the scene, according to the JCS.
The three crew members and the boat were then brought to a South Korean military port in Yangyang, Gangwon Province, early Sunday for investigation by authorities, it added.
Other details, including their identities and intentions, were not immediately available.
When North Korean fishing boats cross the eastern sea border into the South, the military here usually sends them back home right away.
But in June, a North Korean wooden boat, with four men on board, crossed the border in the East Sea undetected and docked at the South's eastern port of Samcheok, Gangwon Province.
Of them, two were sent back to their home country later, according to their wishes. The remaining two expressed their desire to defect to the South and have been going through due procedures required for such defectors, according to the unification ministry.
During the peak squid fishing season this year, a far greater number of North Korean fishing boats violated the NLL, according to the JCS. Between May 31 and July 14, some 380 North Korean boats were expelled for illegal fishing south of the maritime border.
In order to better crack down on illegal fishing, the military has beefed up surveillance of the waters around the inter-Korean border, officers have said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(4th LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
2
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
3
(3rd LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
4
(2nd LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
5
(Gwangju Swimming) Sun Yang shunned again; this time, in pool