(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel reserves special spot in heart for late mentor

"I'd rather not do too many questions on it. She's just very special to me, and I don't want to use her for publicity in any way, shape or form," Dressel said. "I don't want to be rude in any way. It's very special for me, and I don't want to throw it out to make people feel sorry for me. I just want to bring her along the journey and have her stand on the couple of podiums with me."

