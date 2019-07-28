(Gwangju Swimming) Caeleb Dressel reserves special spot in heart for late mentor
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- When American swimming great Caeleb Dressel stepped up to the top of the podium to take his gold medals at the ongoing world championships, there were times when he wasn't alone.
No, we're not just talking about his relay medals. When collecting his individual titles, the 22-year-old shared the stage with a late mentor, a former high school teacher named Claire McCool, by carrying a special piece of a memento in her memory.
Dressel had a blue bandanna tied onto the ribbon holding his medal. Dressel said in earlier interviews that McCool wore it when she had chemotherapy. She died of breast cancer in November 2017, months after Dressel won seven titles at the 2017 FINA World Championships to equal Michael Phelps' record for the most in a single competition.
McCool's husband gave the bandanna to Dressel, who has called it "the most important thing in my life for a physical object."
This is the first world championships for Dressel since McCool's passing. But on Saturday, after sweeping up three gold medals, Dressel declined to talk about the bandanna.
"I'd rather not do too many questions on it. She's just very special to me, and I don't want to use her for publicity in any way, shape or form," Dressel said. "I don't want to be rude in any way. It's very special for me, and I don't want to throw it out to make people feel sorry for me. I just want to bring her along the journey and have her stand on the couple of podiums with me."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
