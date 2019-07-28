Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 July 28, 2019
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/24 Rain 80
Incheon 27/24 Rain 80
Suwon 29/24 Rain 80
Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60
Daejeon 30/26 Rain 60
Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 80
Gangneung 31/27 Rain 70
Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60
Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60
Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 10
Daegu 33/25 Rain 60
Busan 30/25 Cloudy 10
(END)
