Sunday's weather forecast

July 28, 2019

SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/24 Rain 80

Incheon 27/24 Rain 80

Suwon 29/24 Rain 80

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/26 Rain 60

Chuncheon 27/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 31/27 Rain 70

Jeonju 32/26 Rain 60

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 10

Daegu 33/25 Rain 60

Busan 30/25 Cloudy 10

