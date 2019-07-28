(Gwangju Swimming) Mediocre world championships part of process for S. Korean swimmer
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The 2019 swimming world championships ended Sunday for Kim Seo-yeong the way they began: with regret and disappointment.
But the 25-year-old South Korean is determined to soldier on, knowing this misstep is all just a part of the process.
Kim was eliminated in the preliminary for the women's 400m individual medley (IM), her final event of the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, with a time of 4:40.55. Only the top eight qualified for the final for Sunday night, and Kim finished 1.62 seconds behind the eighth-place swimmer, Zsuzsanna Jakabos of Hungary.
Kim's time was more than five seconds off her national record and over three seconds slower than the time she posted to win the silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games.
Kim was trying to make her second appearance in a final in Gwangju, after reaching the final in the 200m IM last Monday and finishing in sixth place. Even there, Kim was well behind her personal best time.
After Sunday's elimination, Kim repeated the mantra from Monday -- that she won't dwell on her disappointment.
"The time wasn't great, but I won't stay down on myself after this," Kim said. "I only want to go back to training and fix whatever I need to fix."
Kim was billed as the best hope for a medal in the pool for the host country, especially in the absence of two-time world champion Park Tae-hwan. Kim admitted she felt some burden of expectations, but it was outweighed by the positive energy she got from the crowd.
"I wanted to do better for these fans at home," she said. "I didn't quite get the result I wanted, but this is all part of my preparations for the Olympics next year. I've learned my lessons here."
In medley races, swimmers compete in the order of butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Kim was in the top three in her group after the first two legs but fell to sixth place after breaststroke. She battled back in the freestyle leg to finish fourth in her group, but she'd lost too much ground in breaststroke.
"I am working on improving my breaststroke, and I don't think the results will show right away," she said. "If I focus only on breaststroke, it may affect other parts of my race. I'll try to look at the big picture."
