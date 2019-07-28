Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(Gwangju Swimming) Foreign swimmer arrested for alleged sexual harassment

GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A foreign swimmer participating in the FINA World Championships in Gwangju was arrested Sunday for alleged sexual harassment.

Gwangju Seobu Police Station in the southern metropolitan city said it has arrested the swimmer, 22, on charges of sexually harassing an 18-year-old woman at a club around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The woman called police immediately and the swimmer, whose identity was withheld, was arrested on the spot.

The swimmer, accompanied by an attorney from his native country, is said to be denying all allegations.

Police said they will seek a travel ban on the swimmer, a bronze medalist from the 2016 Olympics.

The incident took place about 24 hours after a loft at a Gwangju nightclub collapsed, killing two and injuring 16, including eight foreign athletes competing at the championships.

The competition began July 12 and will end Sunday night.

The final for the men's 4x200m freestyle relay at the FINA World Championships is under way at Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on July 26, 2019. (Yonhap)

