Two S. Korean fishermen freed by N. Korea after 11-day detention
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen returned home unharmed Sunday, after being released by North Korea after an 11-day detention, the Ministry of Unification said.
They were on board the Russian fishing vessel, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, along with 15 Russian crew members, when it was detained by North Korea's coast guard in the country's northeastern waters on July 17.
The ship arrived at a port in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, carrying all of them, according to the ministry.
The ministry said it regards the North's release of them as "positive from a humanitarian point of view."
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(4th LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
2
(3rd LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
3
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Trump instructs WTO changes against wealthy nations, including S. Korea