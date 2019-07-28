(LEAD) Two S. Korean fishermen freed from detention in N. Korea
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; MODIFIES headline; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Two South Korean fishermen returned home unharmed Sunday, 11 days after they were detained by North Korea on a Russian fishing ship, the Ministry of Unification said.
They were on board the 300-ton crab-catching vessel, the Xiang Hai Lin 8, along with 15 Russian crew members, when it was detained by North Korea's coast guard in the country's northeastern waters for "violating the rules of entry and stay" on July 17. The ship's engine was reportedly out of order at the time.
After a temporary repair, it left the North's port in Wonsan at around 7 p.m. Saturday, a source said.
The ministry confirmed that it arrived at a port in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, carrying all of them, at around 1 p.m. Sunday.
The ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said it regards the North's release of them as "positive from a humanitarian point of view."
The Russian vessel departed from Sokcho in the eastern province of Gangwon on July 16 for Russia. It drifted into the North's waters, was caught by North Korea's authorities and towed into Wonsan.
The two Koreans, one in his 50s and the other in his 60s, had a technology-support contract with the operator of the ship.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(4th LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
2
(3rd LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
3
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea's 'new' ballistic missiles similar to Russia's Iskander: Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Trump instructs WTO changes against wealthy nations, including S. Korea