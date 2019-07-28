Australian admiral assumes UNC deputy chief duty
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- A top Australian naval officer has started his service as deputy commander of the United Nations Command (UNC) in South Korea, the command said Sunday.
Vice Adm. Stuart Mayer has replaced Canadian Lt. Gen. Wayne Eyre, with a change of responsibility ceremony held at the UNC's headquarters in Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday, the command wrote on its Facebook account.
"Vice Adm. Mayer is only the second non-U.S. general officer to hold the position since the multinational force was established 68 years ago," it added.
In operating the UNC, Washington has pushed for more support from other countries, which had sent troops to help South Korea fight against North Korea in the 1950-53 Korean War. The command oversees the implementation of the Armistice Agreement that effectively ended the war.
In late April, the Australian Embassy in Seoul announced that the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford, had tapped Mayer as the deputy chief of the UNC.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
KEB Hana Bank buys 1.03-tln won stake in Vietnamese bank
-
4
(3rd LD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
5
Six out of 10 elderly S. Koreans wants to work until 73: data
-
1
BTS' recent home concerts created economic effect worth nearly 500 bln won: report
-
2
(LEAD) Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
3
Russian aircraft violates S. Korea's airspace above East Sea twice
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectile: S. Korea's JCS
-
5
(2nd LD) N. Korea refusing to accept Seoul's food aid over allies' joint military drill
-
1
(4th LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
2
(3rd LD) Loft collapse inside Gwangju nightclub kills 2, injures athletes at FINA championships
-
3
Without Ronaldo, Juventus held to 3-3 draw by S. Korean All-Stars
-
4
(LEAD) Trump instructs WTO changes against wealthy nations, including S. Korea
-
5
Moon seeks full troop remains excavation in DMZ