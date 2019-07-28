(Gwangju Swimming) Milak hopes to surprise world again in Tokyo
By Kim Boram
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Hungary's teenage swimming star Kristof Milak said Sunday that he will surprise the world again at the Olympics next year both in and out of the pool.
The 19-year-old won the men's 200-meter butterfly at the 2019 world aquatics championships Wednesday. He timed in 1:50.73 to become the first to break the 1:51 barrier. Michael Phelps of the United States had held the previous record of 1:51.51 for 10 years.
"It was a shock for everyone and a shock for myself too," Milak said through an interpreter in a press conference on the sidelines of the ongoing 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. "I didn't expect it at all."
He also said that it is an honor to receive comments on his record-breaking performance from Phelps, who has 23 Olympic gold medals in swimming.
In an interview with The New York Times, Phelps said he was "frustrated" when his 10-year-old record was replaced by the Hungarian teenage swimmer. But he said he wants to take his hat off to Milak.
At the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, Milak said he will do his best to repeat the feat in the 200m butterfly and seek another gold in the 100m butterfly, where Caeleb Dressel of the United States showed his dominance with a new world record in Gwangju. Milak finished fourth in the event.
"Obviously, the 200m butterfly is OK (in the Olympics)," he said. "Now I have one more year to prepare for the 100m butterfly."
And he has another goal for the Olympics next year. He will learn English and have a press conference without an interpreter.
"I feel shameful that I can't speak English," he said. "Next year at the Olympics, I will sit alone and answer your questions."
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
