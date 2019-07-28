(2nd LD) (Gwangju Swimming) Dressel falls short of history; U.S. sets 2 WRs in relay victory
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Caeleb Dressel was out to make history at the swimming world championships Sunday. Duncan Scott said, "Not tonight."
Scott anchored Britain to its first world title in the men's 4x100m medley relay on Sunday, beating the United States to deny Dressel a record-tying seventh gold at the competition.
Britain touched the pad in 3:28.10, 0.35 ahead of the Americans, who were going for their third straight title. Russia got bronze in 3:28.81.
A gold for Dressel would have made him the first to win seven gold medals at consecutive FINA World Championships. He finished with six gold and two silver medals, with both of the silver coming in relays.
The medley relay went in the order of backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle. The U.S. lagged in fourth place after two legs, and then Dressel jumped in and dragged his team into the lead in butterfly, posting an incredible 49.28 in his 100m. No one else came under 50.
With 100m left, the U.S. was ahead of Russia by 0.94 and Britain by 1.11. Nathan Adrian failed to bring it home, though, as Scott swam like a man possessed and foiled the U.S. bid for a "three-peat."
The U.S. got the last laugh in the final event of the competition, as it set two world records in winning the women's 4x100m medley relay.
Regan Smith, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia and Simone Manuel combined for 3:50.40, shattering the previous record by 1.15. And Smith, who opened the relay with a breaststroke time of 57.57, was also recognized with a world record.
Also on Sunday, Katinka Hosszu of Hungary won a record fourth consecutive title in the women's 400m individual medley (IM). It was her fifth title overall, and no one else has won more than two.
Hosszu clocked 4:30.39, beating Ye Shiwen of China by 1.68. Yui Ohashi of Japan, who tried to give Hosszu a good battle through the first 200m, took third place in 4:32.33.
Hosszu had earlier won the 200m IM gold medal here as well. She has swept the two IM titles for the fourth straight competition.
In medley races, swimmers go in the order of butterfly-backstroke-breaststroke-freestyle. Ohashi was in the lead after the fly portion, but Hosszu pulled into the lead after backstroke. By the end of the breaststroke leg, Hosszu was up 1.40 seconds on the Japanese.
Hosszu started pulling away in freestyle for a comfortable win.
Daiya Seto of Japan completed his sweep of men's IM events, taking the 400m IM title Sunday to add to his 200m IM victory from earlier.
Seto won Sunday's race in 4:08.95, holding off a furious late charge by Jay Litherland of the United States, who ended in 4:09.22. Lewis Clareburt of New Zealand was a distant third in 4:12.07. Seto is the first to win the 400m IM three times, having earlier won it in 2013 and 2015.
Seto was comfortably in the lead after the first two legs, and held a body length lead after the breaststroke.
But just as Seto tried to take all the suspense out of the final, Litherland came storming back in the freestyle portion. After trailing Seto by nearly four seconds at 300m mark, Litherland almost caught the Japanese and ran out of the pool, ending up 0.27 back for silver.
Where Hosszu and Seto dominated in the medley, Lilly King was the queen of breaststroke.
The American captured the 50m breaststroke gold medal at the FINA World Championships on Sunday in Gwangju, becoming only the second swimmer to win consecutive world titles in the event.
King clocked 29.84, followed by Benedetta Pilato of Italy at 30-flat and Yuliya Efimova at 30.15.
King won the 50m and 100m breaststroke titles in Gwangju, while Efimova got the 200m breaststroke gold after King got a controversial disqualification ruling in the heats.
Zane Waddell of South Africa defeated two Russians to win the men's 50m backstroke title, the first gold medal won on Sunday.
Waddell clocked 24.43, holding off Evgeny Rylov (24.49) and world record holder Kliment Kolesnikov (24.51).
Camille Lacourt of France had won the previous three titles but he retired after the 2017 worlds, leaving the throne wide open for would-be successors.
In the men's 1,500m, Florian Wellbrock of Germany took down the two-time defending champ from Italy, Gregorio Paltrinieri, for his first world title in the pool.
Wellbrock clocked 14:36.54, while Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine got silver in 14:37.63. Paltrinieri, who led most of the race, settled for third in 14:38.75.
Wellbrock earlier won the 10km gold medal in open water swimming. The German iron man is the only swimmer to win titles in both the ocean and the pool at this year's championships.
Wellbrock and Paltrinieri traded positions at the top over the final 300m. But with 50m to go, Wellbrock opened a 0.69-second led over Romanchuk, as Paltrinieri fell 0.86 behind the German in third place.
Wellbrock kept the pedal to the metal to edge out Romanchuk by 1.09.
American Simone Manuel won the women's 50m freestyle title in a tight race where the three medalists were separated by only 0.06 second.
Manuel clocked 24.05, edging out defending champion, Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, by 0.02. Cate Campbell of Australia finished third in 24.11.
Manuel earlier won her second straight 100m free title.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
