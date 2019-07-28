(Gwangju Swimming) U.S. sets 2 world records in women's medley relay
By Yoo Jee-ho
GWANGJU, July 28 (Yonhap) -- The United States set two world records to win the women's 4x100m medley relay title at the world championships on Sunday.
In the very last race of the 18th FINA World Championships in Gwangju, the U.S. won the relay crown in 3:50.40, improving its own previous mark by 1.15. The first swimmer, Regan Smith, opened the relay with a 100m backstroke world record time of 57.57.
The previous record was 58.00 by Kathleen Baker of the U.S. from 2018. In relays, world records are recognized only for the first leg.
Australia was a distant second in 3:53.42, followed by Canada in 3:53.58.
The relay went in the order of backstroke-breaststroke-butterfly-freestyle.
And Smith threw down the gauntlet with her memorable opening leg, and Lilly King, crowned the 50m breaststroke champ earlier in the evening, maintained the team's lead in her leg. Kelsi Dahlia opened up a lead of nearly three seconds after her fly portion, and Simone Manuel, the 50m champion from minutes earlier, took it home from there for the record.
The U.S. has now won four of the five titles in this event.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
